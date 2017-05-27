Zuma denies blocking state capture probe – Independent Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Africa


Zuma denies blocking state capture probe
Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma has denied he is blocking attempts to set up a Commission of Inquiry into state capture, saying he would not be able to establish such a commission until the litigation process has been concluded. Zuma has challenged …
