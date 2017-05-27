Zuma denies blocking state capture probe – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Zuma denies blocking state capture probe
Independent Online
Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma has denied he is blocking attempts to set up a Commission of Inquiry into state capture, saying he would not be able to establish such a commission until the litigation process has been concluded. Zuma has challenged …
Zuma Is Not Going Anywhere, For Now
Zuma not opposed to inquiry into “state capture”
South Africa's Zuma says not opposed to inquiry into corruption allegations
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!