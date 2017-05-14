Zuma: I can’t correct my mistakes if no one tells me what I did wrong – News24
Zuma: I can't correct my mistakes if no one tells me what I did wrong
News24
Durban – President Jacob Zuma said on Sunday that he cannot fix any of the mistakes he has made if people don't tell him what it is he has done wrong. "[People say] 'there is a problem in our country,' as they say 'there is a crisis'. Why? What has …
