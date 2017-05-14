Zuma lacks accountability: SACP – South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
Zuma lacks accountability: SACP
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Solly Mapaila has told the SACP in the Western Cape that Zuma wants to lead the ANC, but does not want to account to it. (SABC). Tags: Western Cape · Parliament · SACP · Jacob Zuma · Jeremy Cronin · Solly Mapaila · Mercedes Besent. Another senior …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!