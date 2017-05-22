Leaders in last push for Nquthu – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Leaders in last push for Nquthu
Independent Online
Leaders of the country's four main political parties on Sunday descended on various parts of Nquthu to make a final push for the hearts of voters ahead of Wednesday's by-elections in the impoverished town. ANC president Jacob Zuma and IFP leader …
Zuma plays ancestors card in struggle for Nquthu
Zuma campaigns in Nquthu, promises ANC will fix mistakes if elected
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!