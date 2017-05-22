Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Leaders in last push for Nquthu – Independent Online

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Leaders in last push for Nquthu
Independent Online
Leaders of the country's four main political parties on Sunday descended on various parts of Nquthu to make a final push for the hearts of voters ahead of Wednesday's by-elections in the impoverished town. ANC president Jacob Zuma and IFP leader …
Zuma plays ancestors card in struggle for NquthuTimes LIVE
Zuma campaigns in Nquthu, promises ANC will fix mistakes if electedEyewitness News

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.