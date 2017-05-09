Zuma pleads with commuters: Don’t burn new Metrorail trains – News24
|
News24
|
Zuma pleads with commuters: Don't burn new Metrorail trains
News24
Pretoria – During the launch of the new Metrorail passenger trains, called the "People's Train" in Pretoria on Tuesday, President Jacob Zuma urged all commuters to not vandalise trains. "We have experienced shocking incidents in this country where …
Zuma launches new Prasa train, hails commitment to infrastructure investment
Prasa unveils 'people's train'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!