Zuma: Protests, booing and debates part of democracy – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Zuma: Protests, booing and debates part of democracy
Eyewitness News
President Jacob Zuma has given his first public reaction to being booed at Congress of South African Trade Union's May Day rally in Bloemfontein. President Jacob Zuma addressing Freedom Day celebrations in Manguzi on 27 April 2017. Picture: GCIS.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!