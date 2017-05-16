Zuma pushes for BEE in tourism – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Zuma pushes for BEE in tourism
NewsDay
SOUTH African President Jacob Zuma said today his government is set to achieve a 30% black ownership of the white-dominated tourism industry as part of the country's radical economic transformation programme. Faith Zaba in Durban Officially opening the …
Durban to host Tourism Indaba for next 5 years
It's official: Durban to host tourism Indaba for next five years, says Zuma
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!