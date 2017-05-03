Zuma says ‘not worried’ about protests, calls to step down

Embattled President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday said he had no idea why hundreds of thousands of South Africans had been calling for his resignation in recent weeks. “I am not worried about the political situation in South Africa. I haven’t heard that people are unhappy,” Zuma said in Durban. Zuma made the comments shortly before…

