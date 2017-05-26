Brian Molefe inter-ministerial committee draws immediate flak – Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian
Brian Molefe inter-ministerial committee draws immediate flak
Mail & Guardian
Cabinet on Thursday announced that President Jacob Zuma has set up an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) to look into the bungling of Brian Molefe's resignation/retirement and later return to Eskom as chief executive. It was immediately criticised …
Lynne Brown under fire by opposition MPs
Zuma sets up task team after Eskom debacle
This Is The Fourth Probe That Will Look Into Eskom — Signed Off By Zuma
