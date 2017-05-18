Zuma two hours late for meeting with Courtney Pieters’ parents – News24
|
News24
|
Zuma two hours late for meeting with Courtney Pieters' parents
News24
The plaque unveiled by President Jacob Zuma in honour of murdered Courtney Pieters, 3, in front of her family home in Elsies River. (James de Villiers, News24). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us your stories.
#CourtneyPieters: 'Zuma's visit will not change anything'
Zuma 'repulsed' by Courtney's murder
Zuma visits family of murdered Courtney Pieters
