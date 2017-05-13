Zuma will turn SA into a wasteland, warn civil bodies – Citizen
Zuma will turn SA into a wasteland, warn civil bodies
March to Constitutional Court a part of all the political theatre around the latest big effort to remove the president. President Jacob Zuma will soon turn South Africa into a failed state like Zimbabwe. The country is already slipping into becoming a …
