‎A/Ibom Community Commends Gov Udom Over Dakada Agric Initiative

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The Akwa Ibom community in Nasarawa state has commended the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel for initiating Dakada agriculture programme in the state.

Speaking through the president of the community, Mr. Udofia Ephraim in his house at Nyanya-gwandara, Karu local government area of Nasarawa state, the group said that the Dakada initiative by the governor should be extended to the Akwa Ibom community in Nasarawa state to enable them embrace agriculture as a panacea to improve and diversifying economic and personal development.

According to him, his Dakada initiative has open another chapter for development through industrialization and skills accusation programs for the people of Akwa Ibom state.

He said that the governor has established Akwa Ibom enterprises and employment scheme for the youth (AKEES), Cocoa plantation in Ini local government area, where over 8,000 cocoa farmers are benefiting.

“Sponsoring of Akwa Inom youths to Israel to be train on mechanize agriculture, oracle software and establishment of automobile assembly plant in Ndiya Ikot Ukap and the rehabilitation of bad roads and opening up of new ones all over the state is what we should be proud of him for,” Ephraim said.

Udofia further stated that the community also commended the permanent secretary Akwa Ibom house in Abuja, Dr. Iniobong Awak and the Special Assistant to the governor on grassroots mobilization, Hon. Emmanuel Inyang for their efforts in uniting the people of Akwa Ibom state in Diaspora.

However, he advce the Akwa Ibom people to be good ambassadors and also live in peace with their host communities.

