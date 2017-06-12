‎Breaking News: Kaduna Declaration: Major Al-Mustapha, MASSOB Leader In Meeting

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late Head of State General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha is presently holding a meeting at the Arewa House with relevant apparently to broker peace over the quit notice issued the Igbos to leave the northern region tagged ‘Kaduna Declaration’.

In attendance at the ongoing meeting is the leader of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Chief (Dr) Ralph Nwazurike among several ‎others.

Details shortly.

The post ‎Breaking News: Kaduna Declaration: Major Al-Mustapha, MASSOB Leader In Meeting appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

