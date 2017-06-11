‎Igbo Quit Notice: APC North-Central Youths Demand Apology

…Timi Frank Calls for Restructuring

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The North Central youths of the All Progressives Congress APC have demanded an apology from a coalition of some northern youths who last Tuesday issued a ‘quit notice’ to Igbos to vacate the region.

The APC zonal group has consequently demanded an immediate withdrawal of the threat.

“The North-Central youths are saying those so called Northern youths who issued that statement should immediately withdraw it and apologise to all Nigerian people”, the party said.

In a statement issued Sunday in Abuja, the APC North-central zonal youth leader Comrade Terver Aginde, said the unity and progress of Nigeria is bigger than any group or individual.

“How can they say that the Igbos should leave the North? If we may ask, who are those youths or Northern youths who are saying the Igbos should leave the North?

“As a zonal youth leader in the current Nigerian government in charge of North Central, I think I have a say as regards the position of the majority of the Northern youths. We are saying that the unity and progress of this country is bigger than any group or individual.”

While calling on Igbos to ignore the call for them to leave the region, the youth leader assured that North-central will continue to work with all regions and ethnic groups in the marriage called Nigeria to ensure the success of the project.

Reconsider Restructuring now -Timi Frank

Meanwhile, an APC chieftain, Comrade Timi Frank, has asked the Federal Government to reconsider and give attention to the need to urgently restructure the nation so as to put an end to various agitations currently going on in the country.

Frank in a statement urged the APC-led Federal Government to reconsider such position, saying restructuring does not mean break-up.

“It is now very clear from different utterances coming from regional leaders that most people are tired of the current system. Therefore, for us to continue to keep Nigeria together, the Nigerian government must restructure the country.

“We must also learn quickly from what happened in Rwanda and Sudan; that is why I am appealing to the government to please reconsider the voices of most Nigerians calling for restructuring.”

