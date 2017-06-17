‎I’ll snatch power from Buhari, I’m the next president – Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, says he has what it takes to wrestle power from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during a meeting with political office holders at government’s house, Ado Ekiti, Fayose described himself as a man of the people.

He also took a swipe at Segun Oni and Kayode Fayemi, former governors of the state, who are believed to be nursing the idea of contesting the 2018 governorship election in the state.

He said the people would not give them a second chance because they performed below expectation.

“I have penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari’s hand, I will take it. I’m going straight to that villa. I’m the next president,” he said.

“I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won’t be this change that has brought nothing, we are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth.”Published June 16, 2017

“Just because Ayo Fayose has won a second term to become governor of Ekiti, some people also think they can come back now, but I want to tell them that it is not possible,” he said.

“I am the man wholeheartedly loved by Ekiti people because of the many developmental projects that have brought great infrastructural and developmental advancement to Ekiti.

“If you go around Ekiti, you will see my handiwork dotting every nook and cranny of the state. This is why I am the man who every Ekiti people will follow in 2018.”

TheCable

