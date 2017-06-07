Pages Navigation Menu

‎We paid N1m for relocation of shrines hindering road project in Ikere-Ekiti – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has said the state government paid one million naira to the Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Ganiyu Obasoyin, for the relocation of shrines on the site of the dualised Ado-Ikere Road. Speaking on Tuesday night in an interview programme on the state radio and television, Fayose said ‎it was unfortunate that […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

