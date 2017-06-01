1-0 WIN: Sserunkuma returns to haunt Cape Verde

Cape Verde 0 Uganda 1

Tanzania 1 Lesotho 1

Geoffrey Sserunkuma returned to haunt Cape Verde, scoring the lone goal in the 83rd minute as Uganda beat Cape Verde in their delayed opening match of the 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers.

Second half substitute Sserunkuma tapped in late in the game to secure a flying start for Uganda Cranes away in Praia.

The current KCCA top marksman was part of then Cranes coach Mike Mutebi’s side that fell 1-0 in Cape Verde in 2004 but scored Uganda’s goal in their win in Kampala in 2005.

“The Cape Verdeans play a flowing game but we managed to keep them silent at Namboole hence the win when I scored. However they are home on Saturday but we are hopeful of getting three points” Serunkuma,34, told www.fufa.co.ug ahead of Sunday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

“I understand their style of play and when to catch them off guard. We are confident with the players we have here,” added Sserunkuma.

***

MATCH PREVIEW

Uganda Cranes face Cape Verde for the first time in over a decade, fortunes for both teams having changed a lot since they last met.

Cape Verde were upstarts when they beat Cranes 1-0 in 2004 and lost 1-0 in Kampala in 2005 in the 2006 World Cup and African Cup of Nations qualifiers – their first and only previous encounter.

Boosted by many Portugal based players – as Cape Verdeans abroad are more numerous than the population of the islands themselves – the country built their reputation in the coming years, climaxing with their maiden qualification for the Nations Cup finals in 2015.

They since fell from grace, failing to make it to the 2017 Nations Cup finals followed by 2-0 defeats to Senegal and Burkina Fasso last year in World Cup qualifiers. They have played a single game this year, a 2-0 defeat of Luxembourg in a friendly in March.

Uganda on the other hand have since made history of their own, returning to the African Cup of Nations finals for the first time since 1978.

Uganda’s appearance at Gabon 2017 has been followed by three friendly matches, all drawn against Kenya, Ethiopia and Senegal ahead of today’s match.

Cranes also have in their line-up a survivor that the Cape Verde team will know well – Geoffrey Sserunkuma.

The match was pushed forward by 24 hours due to a flight hitch for the Uganda Cranes team that was flying in from Dakar, Senegal.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) communicated to both teams Saturday afternoon.

The‎ Group L Day One clash between Cape Verde and Uganda, originally scheduled for Saturday, 10 June 2017 in Praia has been postponed for 24 hours.

The decision was taken by the Organising Committee for the Total Africa Cup of Nations due to the difficulties faced by the Ugandan team in arriving in Praia.

The ‎flight of the Ugandan team didnot take-off as expected from Dakar (Senegal), where they held a training camp due to a technical problem, which constitutes a case of force majeure.

The match will therefore take place on Sunday, 11 June 2017 at the same‎ time and venue with the same officials.

When Uganda last met Cape Verde. Group 2 of 2006 Nations Cup/World Cup qualifiers

