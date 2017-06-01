$1.2b debt: No conclusion with lenders, says Etisalat

Etisalat Nigeria yesterday confirmed that it is still in discussions with its lenders regarding existing obligations under the syndicated loan agreement signed in 2013.

The telco added that it has not received any formal communication from the lenders regarding any settlement proposal.

“While we are aware of recent news reports stating that an offer has been rejected by the banks, we cannot confirm this as true as no formal communication has been received from the banks regarding the proposal.

“Etisalat has so far held robust discussions with lenders in good faith, and we hope that all areas of discord will be resolved in due course. Indeed the current economic challenges have occasioned untold hardship on the telecom industry as a whole, thus requiring a major shift in position by all affected parties.

“We continue to explore all available options to pull through this phase. We will continue to engage all relevant parties in earnest with a view to securing a mutually agreeable outcome,” the telco explained in a statement.

The telco said it is opened to further options on the debt issue.

