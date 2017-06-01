$1.2b loans: Etisalat, banks end talks this week – The Nation Newspaper
|
$1.2b loans: Etisalat, banks end talks this week
The Nation Newspaper
Etisalat Nigeria has said it is expecting the closure of discussion about the resolution of issues around its $1.2billion indebtedness to a consortium of local lenders this week. Its Vice President, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs, Ibrahim Dikko, said …
