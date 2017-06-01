$1.6bn : Court clears Alison Diezani-Madueke to travel abroad

An Aide to the Former Petroleum Minister,Alison Diezani-Madueke, Jide Omokore, has been given permission to travel abroad by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court. Justice Dimgba had on April 26, 2017, granted Omokore permission to travel abroad for medical treatment. Omokore was arraigned alongside Victor Briggs, Abiye Membere, and David Mbanefo, on an …

The post $1.6bn : Court clears Alison Diezani-Madueke to travel abroad appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

