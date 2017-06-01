Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

$1.6bn : Court clears Alison Diezani-Madueke to travel abroad

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

 An Aide to  the Former Petroleum Minister,Alison Diezani-Madueke, Jide Omokore, has been given permission to travel abroad by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court. Justice Dimgba had on April 26, 2017, granted Omokore permission to travel abroad for medical treatment. Omokore was arraigned alongside Victor Briggs, Abiye Membere, and David Mbanefo, on an …

The post $1.6bn : Court clears Alison Diezani-Madueke to travel abroad appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.