Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

10 Nigerian Celebrities Who Drive The Most Luxurious Cars

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian celebrities don’t joke with their cars and they are ready to spend a lot to acquire these machines ranging from Bentleys to Porsches. Here are 1o Nigerian celebrities who own luxurious rides. 1. Wizkid Wizkid is one of the pioneers of luxury cars in the Nigerian entertainment scene. The singer purchased a Porsche car …

The post 10 Nigerian Celebrities Who Drive The Most Luxurious Cars appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.