100 days in office: Akeredolu gets passmark

The Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday, gave Gov. Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, a pass mark for for performing beyond expectation within 100 days in office.

Mrs Morenike Alaka, the Caretaker Chairperson of the council area, made this commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okitipupa.

Alaka said that Akeredolu had brought real governance to the masses in the state, especially those at the grassroots.

Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who emerged winner in the Nov. 26, 2016 governorship election, was inaugurated as the sixth executive governor of the state on Feb. 24.

She said that the governor swung into action by paying the salaries of civil servants, who were being owed several months of salaries by the previous administration.

According to her, the state is now wearing a new look, as Akeredolu has completed most of the state road projects abandoned by the past administration.

“The Akeredolu administration has brought a fresh breath and succour to the masses of this state in 100 days.

“Commercial activities have become active, as civil servants now receive their salaries as at when due and some of the arrears owed by the past administration have been paid.

“Put politics aside, sincerely, this government has performed well in just 100 days in office,” she said.

The chairperson also lauded the wife of the governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu for inaugurating the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) to detect and treat breast cancer in women.

She also hailed her initiative in skill acquisition programme, which she said, would go a long way to better the lives of the women.

Alaka urged the residents of the state to continue to cooperate with the present administration and pray for its success.

