100 days: Residents of Ondo State commend Akeredolu, want more benefits of democracy

Some residents of Ondo State have urged Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to ensure more benefits of democracy for the people as the government celebrates its 100 days in office. Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who emerged the winner of the Nov. 26, 2016 Governorship Election, was inaugurated as the sixth executive governor of the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

