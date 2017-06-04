1,000 injured during Turin stampede, Italian police say

About 1,000 people were injured after a firecracker provoked a stampede on Saturday night in the Italian city of Turin, police say. Thousands of football fans were watching a live relay of Juventus’ UEFA Champions League final match against Real Madrid in Cardiff, Wales when a bang was heard. Rumours of an explosion quickly spread to worsen the situation and provoke a stampede.

