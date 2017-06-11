Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

11 accused of SGR vandalism face charges – Daily Nation

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

11 accused of SGR vandalism face charges
Daily Nation
Some of the 11 people arrested in connection to vandalism of the Standard Gauge Railway are arraigned in court on June 9, 2017. Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Alexander Muteti opposed the release of the accused on bond. PHOTO …
12 charged with SGR vandalism, to serve life in jail if found guiltyThe Star, Kenya
11 suspects charged with economic sabotage over SGR railway vandalismBusiness Daily (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.