12 states confirm for CCSF Taekwondo Prix Series II

Twelve states across the country were able to meet the deadline and they have also been confirmed for the Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation (CCSF) Taekwondo Prix Series II holding on June 9 to10 at the Old Parade Ground in Abuja.

Host – Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja will joined by Niger, Benue, Plateau, Lagos, Edo, Kano, Kebbi, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Sokoto and Cross River States will aim for honours at the two-day championship organised by CCSF in partnership with the FCT Taekwondo Association and the FCT Sports Council.

In the breakdown of participants already listed for the competition, 150 competitors comprising 28 teams with 53 Adults, 26 juniors, seven cadets and 63 kiddies will jostle for honours. The list is comprised of 103 Male and 51 Females.

According to Chairman, FCT Taekwondo Associations, Tony Anafulu, there has been an improvement in the number of participants compared to 120 that featured in the maiden edition.

“This second series expands the events to the juniors and cadets categories. The few persons that registered in these categories shows the gap in the developmental tree that FCT as a state, and Nigeria as a country, needs to start filling in,” Anafule said.

For the CEO of CCSF, Chika Chukwumerije, the tournament is meant to unearth new talents. “The event is for upcoming athletes only. National athletes and athletes who have been to the National camp are not eligible to participate. Since the tournament is using the latest World Taekwondo Federation rules and the upgraded Daedo software, it gives the upcoming athletes great exposure and an advantage in their careers.”

“The event has a ranking system. Gold – 100 points, Silver – 50 points, Bronze – 25 points. Quarter – finalists – 15 points. All participants get five points. Teams also get points for total medals won. The ranking point is solely for this event alone. It is an innovative way to keep track on good performers and teams as the event becomes bigger.

“This is the first time an active online registration portal is used to register for a Taekwondo event in Nigeria. We must use technology to catch up with the rest of the world. This process made it cheaper, faster and more effective for persons to register,” the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games medallist added.

The post 12 states confirm for CCSF Taekwondo Prix Series II appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

