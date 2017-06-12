12-year-old girl raped by 70-year-old man in Delta State (Photos)

A former bus driver, Sunday Nwokoro, 70, was yesterday apprehended for allegedly raping a 12-year-old primary 4 pupil of Agbor Model Primary School, Agbor, Delta State. According to the father of the victim, Mr Friday Egbineka, “Mr Sunday Nwokoro lives near my house at Umudein Street, Agbor. My children usually visit his house to watch […]

The post 12-year-old girl raped by 70-year-old man in Delta State (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

