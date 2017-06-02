Pages Navigation Menu

126 migrants rescued by Tunisian forces from Libya

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

Tunisian security forces on Saturday rescued 126 sub-Saharan migrants including seven pregnant women who had been trying to reach Europe from Libya, a Red Crescent official said. Fishermen had alerted the authorities to the presence of a vessel in distress off Ben Guerdane in southern Tunisia near the border with Libya, Dr Mongi Slim told …

