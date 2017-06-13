13-year-old commits suicide in Makurdi

BY PETER DURU

MAKURDI – A 13 year old JSS 2 student, Aounduver Terunm has reportedly committed suicide in Makurdi.

Aounduver who was a student of Lady Celina Academy Makurdi, allegedly hung himself in a mysterious circumstance inside his parents’ chicken pen located in their private residence behind Federal Pay Office, Nyima in Makurdi town.

Narrating the unfortunate incident to Vanguard Tuesday, mother of the deceased, Mrs. Veronica Terunm who wept profusely as she spoke said she was still in shock and could not comprehend what led her son to abominable act.

Mrs. Terunm said, “I cannot just understand what really happened I must confess. He was just a small boy, I advised on Sunday afternoon on the need for him to be a good boy in the family and few hours later I found him hanging and dead in our chicken pen.

“That afternoon he was playing football with his mates outside and at about 7pm we started looking for him after his mates had all gone home.

“After searching the entire neighbourhood for him, my instinct directed me to the pen where I found him hanging lifeless. I couldn’t understandable it. I screamed and called his father who was not within at the time.

“My husband came and was speechless and shocked. We immediately called the Police who came and observed the situation and after examining his remains they expressed shock that he did no stool or urinate on his body as expected in such deaths.

“Moreover, he was hung with a piece of rag which obviously couldn’t have carried his body weight and his legs were on the ground that has left us even more confused, however we are not suspecting anybody in this matter but we are allowing the Police do their investigation.” She said as she wept uncontrollably.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent, ASP, Moses Yamu who confirmed incident said “the matter is being investigated and I can assure you that we will definitely dig dip into the matter.”

His remains still hanging

