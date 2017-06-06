130 British imams refuse to perform funerals for London, Manchester attackers – CBS News
CBS News
130 British imams refuse to perform funerals for London, Manchester attackers
CBS News
Last Updated Jun 6, 2017 5:14 AM EDT. Over 130 imams from across the United Kingdom have said they will refuse to perform the traditional Islamic funeral prayer for the London and Manchester terror attackers. The ritual is normally carried out for …
