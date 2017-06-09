135 schools damaged by Cape storm – iAfrica.com
|
iAfrica.com
|
135 schools damaged by Cape storm
iAfrica.com
135 schools have been damaged in the Western Cape on account of the storm which raged through the Mother City this week, according to local officials. 41 of these schools reported damage to their roofs with a small minority reporting heavy damage to …
135 schools damaged by Western Cape storms
South Africa: Equal Education Pickets Outside Eastern Cape Legislature Over Bad State of Schools
Western Cape storm leaves 135 schools with severe damages
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!