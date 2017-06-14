14 persons killed, many others injured as cult group attacks Rivers community

No fewer than 14 persons have been gruesomely murdered by unknown gunmen in Sime Tai area of Rivers state. This area also happens to be the home town of House of Representatives member representing Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo. Hon. Jacobson Nbina. DAILYPOST reports that the attack was carried out by a cult group on a reprisal mission. This […]

14 persons killed, many others injured as cult group attacks Rivers community

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

