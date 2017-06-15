Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

15 policemen escaped death as herdsmen attack Falae’s farm again – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

15 policemen escaped death as herdsmen attack Falae's farm again
Vanguard
NO fewer than 15 mobile policemen escaped death by whiskers as Fulani herdsmen opened fire on them in Akure, the Ondo state capital. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Suspected kidnappers of Chief Falae with their leader Abubakar Auta …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.