15 policemen escaped death as herdsmen attack Falae’s farm again – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
15 policemen escaped death as herdsmen attack Falae's farm again
Vanguard
NO fewer than 15 mobile policemen escaped death by whiskers as Fulani herdsmen opened fire on them in Akure, the Ondo state capital. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Suspected kidnappers of Chief Falae with their leader Abubakar Auta …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!