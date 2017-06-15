15 ships discharging aviation fuel, other commodities in Lagos ports

Fifteen ships are discharging aviation fuel and other commodities at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made this known on Friday in its publication- Shipping Position- in Lagos.

NPA said that other ships were discharging buck wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, empty containers, bulk fertiliser, bulk sugar, containers and bulk salt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 28 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected to arrive in Lagos ports between June 16 and June 27.

It said that the ships would bring base oil, general cargoes, bulk fertiliser, container, bulk corn, buck wheat, empty container, bulk gas, bulk gas, steel products, containers, bulk sugar and petrol.

NPA said that six ships were waiting to berth at the ports with bulk fertiliser, container, frozen fish and petrol.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, World News and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

