15-year-old boy kills bestfriend for liking his girlfriend’s Facebook picture

The 15-year-old son of a mafia boss’ is facing life in jail for gunning down his best pal who simply ‘liked’ a Facebook picture of his girlfriend. Victim Francesco Prestia, 19, was left dead in an olive field in Mileto, Italy, with three bullets in his chest. His killer has been named in Italian media […]

