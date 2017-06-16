15000 farmers to benefit from WASIL, BIF collaboration

By Jimoh Babatunde

FIFTEEN thousand maize and soy farmers in Katsina and Kaduna States are set to benefit from a five year Business Innovation Facility (BIF)’s systems development programme in collaboration with the West African Soy Industries Limited (WASIL).

The BIF is a five-year (2014-2019) DFID-funded market systems development programme that aims to improve the lives of the poor in three countries: Malawi, Myanmar and Nigeria, through the enhancement of maize and soy farmers’ productivity.

Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between WASIL and BIF in Funtua, Katsina State, General Manager, Corporate Affairs of TGI Group, Mr. Sadiq Kassim, disclosed that WASIL was currently working with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, under the Food Security Programme of the Federal Government.

He stated: “The company has commenced the setting up of a large oil milling facility in Nigeria which will provide off-take of soybeans from out-grower farmers while its affiliate company, CHI Farms will procure maize for its feed milling activities from the out-grower farmers as well.WASIL is targeting to reach 14,000 farmers in Katsina and 1,000 farmers in Kaduna State in both maize and soy value chains..

The post 15000 farmers to benefit from WASIL, BIF collaboration appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

