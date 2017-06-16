Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

16 Killed in Multiple Suicide Bomb Attack in Dalori, Maiduguri

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

16 people have lost their lives in multiple suicide bomb attack in Dalori Kofa Village, Maiduguri, Borno state.

A statement released by the Information minister, NEMA North East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim  said a total of four suicide bombers attacked the area.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

It reads: “At about 8.45 pm 18/06/2019 Two female suicide bombers were intercepted when they tried to gain access into Dalori 2 IDP camp.

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.