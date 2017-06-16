16-Year Old India Girl ‘brutally gang raped’ and Thrown From Moving Train

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped and thrown from a train in the northern state of Bihar, police say.

The teenager told police that two men abducted her from an isolated spot near her home in Lakhisarai district and brutally raped her on Saturday.

They later took her to a railway station and boarded a train where three others joined them and also raped her.

Police told the BBC that she was being treated for serious injuries. One suspect has been arrested so far.

The men boarded the train at Chanan railway station and threw her out near Kiul. Some people found her near the tracks and took her to a local hospital.

She was then transferred to a government hospital in the state capital, Patna.

She has reportedly suffered fractures and serious injuries.

Senior police officer SK Singhal said at least two of the men knew the victim and lived in her neighbourhood.

Scrutiny of sexual violence in India has grown since the 2012 gang rape and murder of a student on a Delhi bus.

However, brutal sexual attacks against women and children continue to be reported from across the country.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post 16-Year Old India Girl ‘brutally gang raped’ and Thrown From Moving Train appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

