17 Dead As Suicide Bomber Attacks Maiduguri Suburb

Multiple suicide attacks in a Maiduguri suburb has led to the death seventeen persons, the police has confirmed on Monday.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Police in Borno State, Victor Isuku in a statement said five female suicide bombers attacked a settlement, Kofa in Konduga local government area of the state.

He said 11 others were injured while the suicide bombers also died.

The statement read: “Multiple suicide bomb attacks happened yesterday Sunday 18/6/2017, at about 2030hrs, five female suicide bombers detonated IED strapped to their bodies in Kofa community, which is about 8km from Maiduguri town and situated along Maiduguri- Konduga road.

“The first suicide bomber, detonated near a mosque, killing seven persons. The second detonated in a house killing five persons.

“While two other suicide bombers detonated within the same vicinity, killing themselves only.

“A total of seventeen persons including the five suicide bombers died, while eleven persons sustained injuries and were rushed to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

“EOD team were mobilised to the scene and normalcy has since been restored.”

The post 17 Dead As Suicide Bomber Attacks Maiduguri Suburb appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

