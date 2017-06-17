Pages Navigation Menu

17 Ethiopian political parties agree to negotiate on terrorism, media laws

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Seventeen Ethiopian political parties, including the ruling party the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), on Monday agreed to negotiate on various proclamations and laws, including an anti-terrorism law. The 17 Ethiopian political parties, who are undergoing discussion to broaden the country’s political sphere, have also agreed to negotiate on the Mass Media and Freedom…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

