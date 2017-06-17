Pages Navigation Menu

17-year-old Muslim girl assaulted and killed on her way back from mosque

A 17-year-old Muslim girl was assaulted, abducted and killed as she was travelling home in Virginia on Sunday, after attending her local mosque.   The girl, named locally as Nabra Hassanen of Reston, had been attending the All Dulles Area Muslim Society mosque in observance of the last 10 days of Ramadan when the attack […]

