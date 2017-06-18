18-year-old boy murdered in cold blood days after his graduation

It was all round tears and weeping for the family of an 18-year-old boy who had just graduated from Carter High School, Texas, USA, was murdered hours later as he went out to party with friends in celebration of the big moment. The teen, identified as LeDajrick Cox, was reportedly partying with his buddies in …

The post 18-year-old boy murdered in cold blood days after his graduation appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

