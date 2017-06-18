Pages Navigation Menu

18-year-old Nigerian girl graduates from college and is starting her Ph.D

While many students have just graduated from high school, 18-year-old Nigeria native Nkechinyere Chidi-Ogbolu is not your typical teen. Chidi-Ogbolu just graduated summa cum laude from Howard University with a degree in chemical engineering — making her the youngest person to graduate from Howard this year, and one of the youngest in Howard’s history. But […]

18-year-old Nigerian girl graduates from college and is starting her Ph.D

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

