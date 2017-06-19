Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

19 people killed as Islamist sect attack in Somali hotel

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

19 persons were confirmed dead by the Police when Islamist attackers launched a car bomb and gun attack at a busy hotel and an adjacent restaurant in the Somali capital. Police officer Abdi Bashir told Reuters that a car driven by a suicide bomber rammed into the Posh Hotel in south Mogadishu on Wednesday evening …

The post 19 people killed as Islamist sect attack in Somali hotel appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.