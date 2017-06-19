19 people killed as Islamist sect attack in Somali hotel

19 persons were confirmed dead by the Police when Islamist attackers launched a car bomb and gun attack at a busy hotel and an adjacent restaurant in the Somali capital. Police officer Abdi Bashir told Reuters that a car driven by a suicide bomber rammed into the Posh Hotel in south Mogadishu on Wednesday evening …

