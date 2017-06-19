19 states get 30 days ultimatum to pay teachers

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan President of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Comrade Michael Alogba Olukoya has declared that in the next one month, indefinite strike action would be declared in the 19 states where the state government are owing several month of salary. Comrade Olukoya made this declaration after National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held at the Teachers House, Oluyole, Ibadan. The states concerned are:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

