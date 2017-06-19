Pages Navigation Menu

19 teams to battle for 2 Africa tickets to FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Nineteen teams will battle it out for the two slots to represent Africa at the final tournament of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France scheduled for 2018. The qualification process begins with a preliminary round scheduled for the weekend of July 21 to July 23. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the final two teams will be known at the weekend of Jan.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

