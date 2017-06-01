1m pupils to enjoy FG’s schools’ feeding in Katsina State – Official

Over 1 million primary school pupils in Katsina State would benefit from the Federal Government’s Schools’ Feeding programme, an official has said. Hajiya Binta Abba, the Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Masari on Girl-child Education and Child Development, disclosed this on Sunday in Katsina at the opening ceremony of a one-day workshop on the feeding…

The post 1m pupils to enjoy FG’s schools’ feeding in Katsina State – Official appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

