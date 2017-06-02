2 church members gang defiled a teenage church girl

It was meant to be a worship service but it turned into a place of assault where two friends identified as Samuel Oriko and Joseph Bassey who allegedly lured a teenage girl to the back of a church during fellowship and gang-defiled her. The duo is being tried for conspiracy and gang r*pe at an …

The post 2 church members gang defiled a teenage church girl appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

