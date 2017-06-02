2 Dead as Senator Dino Melaye’s Rally Turns Bloody

At a rally organized by the supporters of Kogi senator, Dino Melaye, gunshots have reportedly broken out. Dino Melaye, who had attended the protest to address his supporters concerning plans to recall him from the Red Chamber, tweeted that an attempt was made on his life and two of his vehicles were severely damaged with gunshots. In […]

The post 2 Dead as Senator Dino Melaye’s Rally Turns Bloody appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

