2 die in Owerri robberies

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Two people were reported dead, weekend, in a foiled robbery attack at Hot Junction, Ulakwu, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, while an innocent citizen was gunned down by fleeing hoodlums in Owerri municipality.

Vanguard gathered that one of the mobile telephone service providers came with a police escort to move their earnings when the hoodlums struck.

An eyewitness said that the hoodlums arrived in a Toyota Sienna car at 4p.m., “when the robbers arrived. They quickly moved to a hotel, which shares a common boundary with the telephone provider’s outlet, where the police escort was said to be having a drink.

“They attacked the policeman and tried to disarm him. In the ensuing scuffle, the policeman let off a shot which fatally wounded one of the robbers.

“When they eventually overpowered the policeman, they shot him several times at close range, took his rifle and escaped with their wounded colleague.”

The eyewitness said it was not very clear if, in the circumstance, the robbers succeeded in carting away the company’s money.

In another development, it was gathered that fleeing robbers ran into a police patrol team along Tetlow Road, Owerri, and started firing indiscriminately.

A resident, who simply identified himself as Evaristus, told Vanguard that one of the bullets fired by the criminals hit an innocent citizen, who died on the spot.

According to Evaristus, “the hoodlums started firing because they must have reasoned that the police team was waiting for them.”

